Research says women need more sex than men, here's why

However, studies provide evidence that women need more sex than men and not the other way around.

Sex drive in women

Women’s sex drive fluctuates due to many factors. From hormonal changes to pregnancy to chronic illnesses, a lot can define a women’s libido and how they react to sexual desires. Female sex drive is also influenced by social and cultural facts and studies have shown ways in which women’s sexual attitudes, practices, and desires were more influenced by their environment than men's.

That said, many things can determine why women need more sex than men. Read on to find out why.

Sexual attraction

Yes, men may be more sexually attracted to women’s bodies than vice-versa, but women have other, very important reasons which generate their desire to have more sex than men.

Women are capable of multiple orgasms

Yes, unlike their counterparts, women are capable of having multiple orgasms. It may be difficult for the man to do this in the same sack session, but women are more inclined to their partners, sexually.

​Women are more open to options

Unlike men, women are more open to options. As per a study, men who were shown male-male sex, male-female sex and female-female sex were more turned on by the latter two and not a lot by the former. However, when women were shown all the above, they were turned on by all of them. Women have a greater power of being turned on rather than choosing who they get turned on by.

Touching, talking and then sex

Women first form a connection and then indulge in sex and not the other way around. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to form a connection with their partner post-sex. Women, however, would rather be careful in this arena. For them, this begins with touching, talking and then leading to sex. And once women have achieved that final stage, they are more likely to be aroused more often.

Middle age issues

Middle-aged women are more likely to have numerous sexual desires to fulfil than girls in their 20s. This, as per science, is because women start nearing the age of menopause and often fear that their sexual desire will diminish over time.

