#RoyalAffair21: All the beautiful photos from Naa Dromo's star-studded white wedding

Congratulations to Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Dr Charles Samuel Nana Nimo.

Naa and her husband
Naa and her husband

Royalhouse Chapel International founder Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah’s second daughter Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah has finally become Mrs Nimo after tying the knot with her love, Dr Charles Samuel Nana Nimo.

Naa, who is the second daughter of Rev Sam Korankye, and her fiancé, Dr Charles Samuel Nana Nimo, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Accra. The two followed their extravagant traditional marriage with a star-studded white wedding.

The church wedding came off on Saturday, July 10, 2021, and was followed by a reception.

Naa and her husband just like the traditional marriage ceremony didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction on the day.

She looked elegant in her Cinderella fairytale gown. Her wrapped curly hair and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.

Here are some elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s white wedding:

Naa
Naa Pulse Ghana
Naa
Naa Pulse Ghana
Naa
Naa Pulse Ghana
Naa
Naa Pulse Ghana
Naa and her mum
Naa and her mum Pulse Ghana
Naa and her mum
Naa and her mum Pulse Ghana
Charles
Charles Pulse Ghana
Charles and his groomsmen
Charles and his groomsmen Pulse Ghana
Rev Sam Korankye and his wife walking Naa down the aisle
Rev Sam Korankye and his wife walking Naa down the aisle Pulse Ghana
Naa and her husband
Naa and her husband Pulse Ghana
Naa and her husband
Naa and her husband Pulse Ghana
Naa and her husband
Naa and her husband Pulse Ghana
Naa and her husband
Naa and her husband Pulse Ghana
Naa and her husband
Naa and her husband Pulse Ghana

