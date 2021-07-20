RoyalAffair21: All the beautiful photos from Naa Dromo's star-studded white wedding

Naa, who is the second daughter of Rev Sam Korankye, and her fiancé, Dr Charles Samuel Nana Nimo, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Accra. The two followed their extravagant traditional marriage with a star-studded white wedding.

The church wedding came off on Saturday, July 10, 2021, and was followed by a reception.

Naa and her husband just like the traditional marriage ceremony didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction on the day.

She looked elegant in her Cinderella fairytale gown. Her wrapped curly hair and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.

Here are some elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s white wedding:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana