Sika Osei got married in the dreamiest wedding gown ever [Photos/Videos]

The actress had her traditional wedding last Thursday and officially walked down the aisle on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Sika made a stunning bride in an all-white mermaid gown that flatters her figure thanks to the sensual off-the-shoulder silhouette that featured bead and a massive bow. She wore her hair in a cascading style (topped with a veil, of course) and accessorized with silver drop earrings and finished with subtle yet flawless makeup.

The husband also made a dapper groom in a white and black tuxedo.

They followed their wedding with a dinner reception that saw many celebrities in attendance.

Sika changed into an elegant one-shoulder dinner dress that got us starring.

Check out the photos and videos below:

