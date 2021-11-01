Style guide: 10 trending kente outfits that took over the 'gram in October

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

2021 has shaped up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style options than ever before to choose from as far as Ghanaian traditional marriage is concerned.

Colours are crucial when planning any event including weddings. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event. We decided to introduce all the combinations that will look amazing on your wedding day, and for sure your wedding will be the talk of the town.

If you are a new bride preparing to say 'I do', then check out these brides for style inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana