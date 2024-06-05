Dear men, stay away from these 4 types of women for your mental health

Given that men often struggle to open up during difficult times, it is crucial to choose a partner who does not add to mental stress. To maintain good mental health, it is advisable to avoid certain types of women.

The entitled woman

This type of woman believes she deserves everything without contributing anything. She may feel entitled to your money and expect lavish things, even if it strains your resources. Being with such a person can be emotionally and mentally draining.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ungrateful woman

No matter what you do for her, it is never enough. She fails to show appreciation, even when you are giving your best. A lack of appreciation can negatively impact your mental health. It is important to have a partner who acknowledges and values your efforts.

Unhappy man cowering in the face of his partner's angry look [Credit: Martha Stewart Weddings] Pulse Nigeria

The one who is out of your league

If you feel that you cannot meet the expectations of a woman due to her high demands and maintenance, it is best to step away. Remember, there is someone out there for everyone, and the right person will not make you feel inadequate or overwhelmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

The constant nag

This type of person always focuses on the negatives and complains incessantly. They fail to see the good side of things, even in positive situations.

Surrounding yourself with constant negativity can take a toll on your mental health. It is important to choose people who have a positive outlook and can uplift you during challenging times.