Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat. If you haven't been to many, you might not know much about acceptable attire.

If you have been to a lot, the formality has likely varied at each, and even if it hasn't, you probably don't want to wear the exact same thing to every ceremony.

The day is for the bride and groom to glow and trust me you wouldn’t want to overshadow the two. But you have to look good so you can treasure the photos for years to come as well as feel confident as you reunite with old friends.

Dress code, time of year and location are all worth considering, along with musing over the wedding guest wear taboo of wearing white.

No matter what type of wedding you attend, there is always a set of etiquette and dress code rules that accompany it.

There's not much a couple can do about what guests wear to their wedding other than state the dress code on the invitation.

The wedding is about celebrating the couple and their love so, avoid wearing anything that could distract from their special day.

Below are some outfits to avoid wearing to a wedding:

Avoid attire that is too revealing

It’s one thing to select an outfit that makes you feel confident, empowered and adds a touch of sexiness. However, showing up in something too exposed could offend the couple and guests.

Avoid anything too casual

Some cosiest clothing like yoga pants, slippers, and jeans have no place at a wedding. Even if a wedding is casual and relaxed, still dress with respect. No flip, flops, shorts, or jeans should be on your list of options to wear to a wedding.

Don’t match the bridal party

