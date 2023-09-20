How to soften goat meat with pineapple

Ingredients and materials you'll need:

Goat meat (cubed or sliced)

Fresh pineapple

A blender or food processor

A large mixing bowl

Plastic wrap or a container with a lid

Refrigerator

Steps:

1. Prepare the pineapple:

· Peel and core it, removing the tough, woody parts.

· Cut the pineapple into small pieces.

2. Blend the pineapple:

· Place the pineapple pieces into a blender or food processor.

· Blend until you have a smooth puree. If the puree is too thick, you can add a little water to help with blending.

3. Marinate the goat meat:

· Place the goat meat into a large mixing bowl.

· Pour the pineapple puree over the meat, ensuring it's fully covered.

· Use your hands or a spoon to mix the meat and pineapple puree together, making sure each piece of meat is coated.

4. Cover and refrigerate:

· Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or place the mixture in an airtight container with a lid.

· Place it in the refrigerator and allow it to marinate for at least 2-4 hours. For best results, you can marinate it overnight.

5. Cook the goat meat:

· After marinating, remove the meat from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature for about 30 minutes before cooking.

· You can cook the goat meat using your preferred method, whether it's grilling, roasting, or simmering in a stew.

6. Enjoy your softened goat meat:

· Once the meat is cooked to your liking, you can serve it in various dishes, such as curries, stews, kebabs, or simply grilled with your favorite seasonings.

The bromelain in the pineapple should help tenderize the goat meat, making it more enjoyable to eat.

Just be mindful not to marinate it for too long, as the enzyme can make the meat mushy if left for an extended period.

