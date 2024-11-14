From businessmen to musicians, many have luxury cars, but who owns the most expensive car in Africa?

While you may think that South Africa’s Johann Rupert or Nigerian Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, has the most expensive car, you would be sorely mistaken, though they both have many luxury vehicles.

You might even think Davido or Burna Boy own the most expensive car, but you would be wrong.

Who owns the most expensive car in Africa?

Pulse Ghana

The person with the most expensive car in Africa is Ghanaian, Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of Despite Media and many other businesses and investments.

According to GHpage, his net worth is $800 million.

Among his vast car collection is one of the world’s most expensive cars, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Pulse Nigeria

This rare car has a staggering price tag of $18.7 million after taxes. Only four exclusive models exist of this car, and Despite owns one.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite's collection also has a Rolls-Royce Sweptail. Another super expensive car, the Sweptail, is estimated to cost around $13 million.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Pulse Ghana

He also owns a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, which is valued at approximately $4.5 million, and a Bugatti Chiron, one of only 30 ever made; he is the first Ghanaian to own such a prestigious car.

Business Insider USA

What's more, he is the first Ghanaian to own a coveted Tesla Cybertruck.