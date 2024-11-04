Pulse logo
6 luxurious and expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite

04 November 2024 at 14:41
The CEO of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is renowned as one of the wealthiest men in Ghana. Today, we take a look at some of the luxury cars in his impressive collection.
All indications suggest that Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a motor enthusiast, known for spending considerable sums on high-end cars.

Recently, he surprised Ghanaians by acquiring a Tesla Cybertruck, valued at over $100,000, adding it to his fleet of luxury vehicles.

Here’s a tour of some of the most luxurious cars in Dr Despite’s garage:

1. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

 Dr Osei Kwame Despite owns a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a super sports car optimised for aerodynamics and stability in rapid turns, with a racing prototype design. This car costs approximately $4.5 million and was first seen at his son’s wedding.

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The business mogul is rumoured to own Bugatti's La Voiture Noire model, estimated at GHS 18 million, boasting a coupe and limousine-style interior and world-class hypercar performance.

3. Bugatti Chiron 

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is the first Ghanaian to own a Bugatti Chiron. This $3 million masterpiece can reach speeds of over 200 mph, thanks to its 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers, producing 1,500 horsepower.

4. McLaren 720S Spider

  The McLaren 720S Spider, which has a starting price of $315,000, is also part of his collection. Purchased in August 2018, this car rests mostly unused in his garage.

5. Rolls-Royce Sweptail 

 The business magnate’s Rolls-Royce collection includes the unique 'Sweptail,' produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the United Kingdom. The Sweptail is estimated to cost around $13 million.

6. Tesla Cybertruck

The latest addition to his collection is the Tesla Cybertruck, which recently arrived at the port, making him the first person to own a Cybertruck in Ghana.

