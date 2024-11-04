6 luxurious and expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite

All indications suggest that Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a motor enthusiast, known for spending considerable sums on high-end cars.

Recently, he surprised Ghanaians by acquiring a Tesla Cybertruck, valued at over $100,000, adding it to his fleet of luxury vehicles.

Here’s a tour of some of the most luxurious cars in Dr Despite’s garage:

1. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Dr Osei Kwame Despite owns a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a super sports car optimised for aerodynamics and stability in rapid turns, with a racing prototype design. This car costs approximately $4.5 million and was first seen at his son’s wedding.

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The business mogul is rumoured to own Bugatti's La Voiture Noire model, estimated at GHS 18 million, boasting a coupe and limousine-style interior and world-class hypercar performance.

3. Bugatti Chiron

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is the first Ghanaian to own a Bugatti Chiron. This $3 million masterpiece can reach speeds of over 200 mph, thanks to its 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers, producing 1,500 horsepower.

4. McLaren 720S Spider

The McLaren 720S Spider, which has a starting price of $315,000, is also part of his collection. Purchased in August 2018, this car rests mostly unused in his garage.

5. Rolls-Royce Sweptail

The business magnate’s Rolls-Royce collection includes the unique 'Sweptail,' produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the United Kingdom. The Sweptail is estimated to cost around $13 million.

6. Tesla Cybertruck