Son of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite and General Manager for the Despite Media Group Kennedy Osei ESQ was spotted driving a sports car — a black Maserati Granturismo.
Here are the luxury cars of East Legon Young Exec Club members that sparked envy
Members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club caused a stir in Accra as they celebrated their first anniversary by parading their luxury cars through the streets.
Recommended articles
Mr Osei was spotted with two of his younger brothers, Ofori Osei and Osei Kwame Junior.
Other members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club were seen riding in a black Toyota Tacoma and vintage cars, such as the red 2005 Jaguar XJ Super V8. Other cars included a white Kia Stinger and a yellow Ford Mustang, among others.
The videos showing the luxury cars of Kennedy Osei and his friends of the East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club got many people wishing to be wealthy like them someday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh