ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here are the luxury cars of East Legon Young Exec Club members that sparked envy

Dorcas Agambila

Members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club caused a stir in Accra as they celebrated their first anniversary by parading their luxury cars through the streets.

East Legon Young Exec Club members flaunt Maserati, Toyota Tacoma, and other luxury cars
East Legon Young Exec Club members flaunt Maserati, Toyota Tacoma, and other luxury cars

Son of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite and General Manager for the Despite Media Group Kennedy Osei ESQ was spotted driving a sports car — a black Maserati Granturismo.

Recommended articles

Mr Osei was spotted with two of his younger brothers, Ofori Osei and Osei Kwame Junior.

Other members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club were seen riding in a black Toyota Tacoma and vintage cars, such as the red 2005 Jaguar XJ Super V8. Other cars included a white Kia Stinger and a yellow Ford Mustang, among others.

The videos showing the luxury cars of Kennedy Osei and his friends of the East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club got many people wishing to be wealthy like them someday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dulcie Boateng

My parents divorced when I made money – ‘Queen of Snapchat’ Dulcie Boateng says

celebrities kids with the potential of taking after their parents

Kids of celebrities with the potential to take after their parents

Yolo star Drogba suffering from pain and double vision with right eye- Sisiter reveals

YOLO star 'Drogba' suffering from pain and double vision in right eye- Sister speaks

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana