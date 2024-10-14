Kwame Despite flaunts fleet of vintage cars at his mother-in-law's funeral (WATCH)

The CEO of Despite Media Group held a thanksgiving service on Sunday, 13 October 2024, in honour of his late mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong.
Famous Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has made headlines once again after a video showcasing his luxurious car collection surfaced on social media.
The service took place at the Underbridge Event Center in East Legon, Accra, with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s family and friends in attendance.
High-profile Ghanaian personalities such as actor Kwaku Manu, former footballer John Mensah, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Minister of Agriculture Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and gospel singer Empress Gifty joined the event.
In a TikTok video spotted online, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite displayed an impressive fleet of vintage cars at the entrance of the venue.
Despite flaunts his fleet of vintage cars
The cars, reportedly worth millions of dollars, included a 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 Cabriolet D, a 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 3, a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, a 1981/1982 Phillips Berlina Coupé, a 1986 Zimmer Tiffany, and a Chevrolet C10 Pickup.
The video, which sparked discussion across social media, reinforced Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s reputation as a symbol of luxury and class within Ghana’s elite circles.
