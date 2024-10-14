ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwame Despite flaunts fleet of vintage cars at his mother-in-law's funeral (WATCH)

Dorcas Agambila

Famous Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has made headlines once again after a video showcasing his luxurious car collection surfaced on social media.

Dr Despite Displays his Expensive Cars at his Mother in Law Funeral
Dr Despite Displays his Expensive Cars at his Mother in Law Funeral

The CEO of Despite Media Group held a thanksgiving service on Sunday, 13 October 2024, in honour of his late mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong.

Recommended articles

The service took place at the Underbridge Event Center in East Legon, Accra, with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s family and friends in attendance.

High-profile Ghanaian personalities such as actor Kwaku Manu, former footballer John Mensah, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Minister of Agriculture Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and gospel singer Empress Gifty joined the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a TikTok video spotted online, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite displayed an impressive fleet of vintage cars at the entrance of the venue.

The cars, reportedly worth millions of dollars, included a 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 Cabriolet D, a 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 3, a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, a 1981/1982 Phillips Berlina Coupé, a 1986 Zimmer Tiffany, and a Chevrolet C10 Pickup.

The video, which sparked discussion across social media, reinforced Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s reputation as a symbol of luxury and class within Ghana’s elite circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club caused a stir in Accra as they celebrated their first anniversary by parading their luxury cars through the streets.

Son of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite and General Manager for the Despite Media Group Kennedy Osei ESQ was spotted driving a sports car — a black Maserati Granturismo.

Mr Osei was spotted with two of his younger brothers, Ofori Osei and Osei Kwame Junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club were seen riding in a black Toyota Tacoma and vintage cars, such as the red 2005 Jaguar XJ Super V8. Other cars included a white Kia Stinger and a yellow Ford Mustang, among others.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

Nana Romeo

Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship