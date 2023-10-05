ADVERTISEMENT
Glitz and glamour as Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter Mandy gets married

Dorcas Agambila

The Despites are at it again to display glitz and glamour at their very best as the daughter of millionaire Osei Kwame Despite’s brother Dr Ofori Sarpong marries.

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter, identified as Mandy, gets married in a glamorous traditional wedding today.

The event is being organised at East Legon. The event has the whole space filled up with high-profile personalities.

Among the rich and famous people gracing the wedding of Mandy, who is a lawyer by profession, is her father's associate, Osei Kwame Despite. Other members of the East Legon Executive Club joined the businessman.

Also present are NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The scenes so far are beautiful. The decor is top-notch, the setting is exquisite and guests have represented well in their expensive kente fabrics.

The last time they organised one was in 2020 which was the wedding of her sister, Cindy, dubbed #Ciri2020, which overtook the media for a good week.

