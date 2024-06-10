ADVERTISEMENT
Bugatti to G-Wagon: All the luxury cars displayed as Otumfuo visits Ga Mantse

Dorcas Agambila

Accra came to a standstill on Sunday, 9 June 2024, following a visit by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the Ga State at the invitation of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

In honour of the Asantehene, a special durbar was held at the Ga Mantse’s Palace, attracting several dignitaries who came to pay homage to the two traditional rulers.

Members of the East Legon Executive Club, one of Ghana’s most exclusive associations comprising many of the country’s most successful and wealthiest business tycoons, attended the event and announced their presence with a convoy of luxurious cars.

A video seen online shows a lineup of several classy automobiles driven by members of the club to the event.

The vehicles included various editions of the Mercedes G-Class (G-Wagon) series, several Rolls Royce cars, a Bugatti Veyron, Cadillac Escalade, and other Mercedes cars.

Led by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, owner of Despite Media Group and Companies, members of the Club paid homage to the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse during the durbar.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II brought out the big guns with his outfit, flaunting the colors of the Asante kingdom. His kente was a vibrant mix of green and yellow, with striking highlights of red, black, and blue.

The kente wasn’t just about the colors, though—it featured the porcupine, the totem of the Asante people, symbolizing their resilience and strength

Not to be outdone, Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tackie stepped up in a stunning blue and white kente, the colors representing his people.

On June 9th, 2024, history was made when Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II met Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tackie at his palace in Kaneshie. This iconic visit was all about celebrating the deep ties between the Ga and Ashanti people. And, of course, it came with a spectacular showcase of rich cultural fashion. Let’s dive into what these two royals wore.

Dorcas Agambila

