This night becomes the last leg of the award show which kicked off yesterday. Being the last day and the finale for this year's awards show, the Ghanaian stars attending the ceremony have put in much efforts to leave a statement on the red carpet.

Pulse.com.gh has so far seen photos of Berla Mundi, James Gardiner, Kalybos among others and they look highly inflammable for the night which is considered as Ghana's biggest night when it comes to music.

See the photos below for who is wearing what and keep refreshing this page as we continue to add all the looks from the ongoing awards show being aired live on TV3. Feel free to tell us who is nailing it or who missed it for you.

Actor Kalybos on VGMA 2020 red carpet

TV Host Berla Mundi on VGMA 2020 red carpet