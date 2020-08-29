The red carpet has been graced by the likes of KiDi, Lord Paper, Celestine Donkor, Sista Afia, Bola Ray, Efia, Dope Nation, Ras Kuuku, Empress Gifty, Lamisi, MOG Music, Okyeame Kwame, KOD, Epixode and a host of other young talents with their current fashion looks.

Also, legends like Akosua Agyapong, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Bessa Simons, and Rex Omar graced the red carpet with their simple looks.

The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August, 2020. Dubbed the “VGMA Weekend”, the event will celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.

According to Charterhouse, the organisers of the award scheme, 30 accolades will be handed to hard working musicians during the first two days period.

A galaxy of stars has been billed to thrill a million-plus audiences with exciting performances.

READ MORE: Kofi Kinaata makes history, wins "Songwriter of the Year" for the 3rd time

They include EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.

So far, Eno, Strongman, Quamina MP, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole, Ras Kuuku and Fameye have performed. The rest are scheduled for Saturday, August 29.

Unlike previous years, there are no ticket sales. Attendance were strictly by invitation.

However, music lovers can enjoy the VGMA Weekend experience from the front seat of the comfort of their homes, by watching the live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Pulse.com.gh, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages, 8pm each night.