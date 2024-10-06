ADVERTISEMENT
Want to jakpa? Here are tips for successful US DV Lottery application

Sammy Danso Eghan

For some Ghanaians, it is their hope to travel outside the country to search for greener pastures. One of the ways to get a permanent residency to realise this dream in the United States (US) is through the US Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery.

US DV Lottery

The US Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery, also known as the Green Card Lottery, offers a unique opportunity for individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

Recommended articles

Common challenges faced by DV lottery winners
Common challenges faced by DV lottery winners Pulse Ghana
Before you apply, make sure you meet the eligibility criteria:

• Country of Birth: You must be born in an eligible country. The list of eligible countries is updated annually by the US Department of State.

• Education or Work Experience: You need at least a high school education or its equivalent, or two years of work experience in the last five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience.

Apply only through the official Department of State website: dvprogram.state.gov. Be cautious of fraudulent websites and services that claim to increase your chances for a fee.

Fill out the application yourself to ensure accuracy and avoid potential scams. This way, you can be confident that all the information is correct.

Read the instructions on the official website thoroughly. Pay attention to guidelines on filling out the form, photo requirements, and other essential details. Incorrect or incomplete information can lead to disqualification.

Your application must include a photo taken within the last six months. The photo must meet specific requirements regarding size, background, and quality. Using an old or non-compliant photo will result in disqualification.

Each individual is allowed only one entry per DV Lottery season. Submitting multiple entries will lead to disqualification. Double-check all information before submission.

List your spouse and all unmarried children under the age of 21, even if they do not intend to immigrate with you. Failure to include all eligible family members can result in disqualification.

After submitting your application, you will receive a unique confirmation number. This number is essential for checking the status of your application. Keep it in a safe place, as it is the only way to verify if you have been selected.

The US Department of State will not notify you by email if you have been selected. The only way to check your status is through the official website. Be cautious of any emails or messages claiming you have been selected and asking for money.

Being selected in the DV Lottery does not guarantee a visa. More applicants are selected than there are visas available, so it is crucial to act promptly if you are chosen. Follow all subsequent instructions carefully to increase your chances of securing a visa.

For this year’s DV Lottery, the application period runs from on October 2, 2024, to November 5, 2024. Make sure to submit your application within this timeframe.

