Why children raised by single or step-parents look for their biological parent

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When a single parent or step-parent raises children, it’s not uncommon for them to grow up and feel a strong urge to seek out their biological parent, even if that parent was absent or abandoned them during their childhood.

This journey of seeking the absent parent is complex and often driven by deep psychological reasons. Here are some of the most common explanations for why this happens:

One of the primary reasons children seek out an absent biological parent is the desire to understand their identity. Knowing where they come from, including their family background, cultural heritage, and genetic traits, can help fill the gaps in their self-understanding.

Many individuals feel that knowing their biological parents is essential to fully understanding themselves.

The search for identity
The search for identity

For some, growing up without one parent can leave a lingering sense of abandonment, confusion, or emotional pain. Seeking out the absent parent can be an attempt to find closure, whether through reconciliation or simply gaining answers to long-standing questions.

Understanding why their parent was absent can help bring emotional resolution and closure to that chapter of their lives.

Many individuals raised by single or step-parents may feel an emotional void due to the absence of their biological parents. Even if they had a loving upbringing, the knowledge that one parent was not part of their life can lead to feelings of rejection or longing.

Seeking out the absent parent is often an attempt to fill that emotional gap and create a sense of completeness.

Filling an emotional void
Filling an emotional void

Curiosity is another powerful motivator. Children who grow up with limited knowledge of one biological parent often wonder about their traits, personality, and life story.

They may be curious about whether they share similarities in looks, behaviour, or talents. This natural curiosity can drive the search to reconnect with their biological parent and discover more about themselves in the process.

Many children hold onto the hope that finding their absent biological parent will lead to reconciliation, acceptance, and perhaps even love.

Even if the parent was absent or neglectful, some individuals believe that reconnecting can lead to healing.

The absence of a biological parent can lead to unresolved feelings of rejection or unworthiness. As adults, some individuals seek out their biological parents as a way of confronting these feelings.

Unresolved feelings of rejection
Unresolved feelings of rejection [Prevention] Pulse Nigeria

They may want to know why their parent left or failed to be a part of their life. Addressing this rejection can be a way to process deep emotional wounds and move toward healing.

Ultimately, the search is about understanding, healing, and filling the emotional gaps an absent parent leaves, regardless of the outcome.

