Single mothers raising boys is one of our biggest problems- Ebo Whyte

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Renowned playwright Ebo Whyte has voiced his concerns regarding the increasing number of women choosing to raise their sons without a partner, describing it as one of society’s significant issues.

Uncle Ebo Whyte
During an interview with Joy Prime on May 29th, Whyte discussed the current trend of mothers opting to raise their children solely on their own, labeling it as problematic.

He stated, “I am alarmed that more and more young ladies are opting to have a child without a husband… Without a man to help raise the boy. It will leave that boy lacking something in his life. The boy needs a father figure in his life,” he emphasized.

Whyte reminisced about past times when single mothers, in cases of losing their husbands or facing divorce, would seek out respectable male figures in the community to hold their sons accountable.

He highlighted the importance of having a male role model, stating that it can provide essential guidance and support that a father typically offers.

He urged modern single mothers to find trustworthy and respectable men in society to serve as mentors for their sons. Whyte stressed that fathers play a crucial role in their children's upbringing, contributing significantly to turning them into responsible and respectable young men.

“In the past, single mothers made an effort to connect their sons with honorable men who could provide the male influence needed. We need to revive that practice,” Whyte urged.

By highlighting these concerns, Whyte hopes to encourage a shift towards involving positive male role models in the lives of young boys being raised by single mothers.

He believes that this approach is vital for the well-being and proper development of these children, helping them grow into well-rounded individuals.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

