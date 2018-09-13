news

Some Ghanaians have taken to various social media platforms to lend support to Menzgold Ghana following the company’s latest troubles.

On Wednesday the gold dealership firm was hit by another low, after being directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down its trading activities.

The directive from SEC comes weeks after several disagreements between Menzgold and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over the former’s operations.

The latest standoff with SEC triggered mass panic withdrawals from the firm, with customers besieging Menzgold’s East Legon office on Wednesday to demand their deposits.

However, the gold dealership company appears to have gained the support of some Ghanaians in these times of tumult.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media with various support messages in order to encourage the embattled company.

Zylofon Media signee Stonebwoy started the trend on Instagram by stating that he “stands by Menzgold” and called for more support for indigenous companies.

“I stand by Menzgold. Ghana must prosper. Menzgold Ghana is for Ghana, by a Ghanaian and benefits Ghanaians,” Stonebwoy posted.

Many more Ghanaians followed to back Menzgold following the company’s latest standoff with the SEC.