22 people hospitalised after eating food at funeral

The news website reports that 13 of them have been admitted to Nkwanta South Municipal while nine others are also on admission at the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

Dr.Theophilus Amoatey, the Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta Municipal Hospital said the patients visited his facility with complaints of vomiting and acute diarrhoea. He however added that they were responding well to treatment.

Nursing officer, David Amenudzi, and colleagues at the St Joseph Catholic Hospital’ are reported as saying that the patients came in with less severe conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are conflicting reports as to what exactly the victims ate at the funeral that might have led to the suspected food poisoning. While some reports say they were served food including porridge, rice, Banku, Meat and Pito a locally brewed drink made from wheat and maize, some of the patients and relatives told Adom News that they ate rice, banku and meat.