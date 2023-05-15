Breaking news:
22 people hospitalised after eating food at funeral

Andreas Kamasah

No fewer than twenty-two people have been hospitalized after consuming food served to them at a funeral at Agou, a farming community in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region.

22 people were hospitalised after eating food at funeral

According to myjoyonline.com, the victims of what is suspected to be food poisoning suffered acute diarrhoea and other symptoms after eating at a funeral on Sunday morning.

The news website reports that 13 of them have been admitted to Nkwanta South Municipal while nine others are also on admission at the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

Dr.Theophilus Amoatey, the Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta Municipal Hospital said the patients visited his facility with complaints of vomiting and acute diarrhoea. He however added that they were responding well to treatment.

Nursing officer, David Amenudzi, and colleagues at the St Joseph Catholic Hospital’ are reported as saying that the patients came in with less severe conditions.

There are conflicting reports as to what exactly the victims ate at the funeral that might have led to the suspected food poisoning. While some reports say they were served food including porridge, rice, Banku, Meat and Pito a locally brewed drink made from wheat and maize, some of the patients and relatives told Adom News that they ate rice, banku and meat.

Dr Theophilus Amoatey said samples have been taken to the laboratory for examination whilst a team of disease control management has been deployed to the community for proper investigation into the development.

