ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

4 students remanded for gang-raping 16-year-old mentally-challenged schoolmate

Andreas Kamasah

A Family Court in Nigeria’s Oyo State has remanded four students of Eleyele Secondary School, Eleyele for allegedly gang-raping their 16-year-old schoolmate who is reported to be mentally challenged.

Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling 4-year-old girl (TheSun)
Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling 4-year-old girl (TheSun)

According to pulse.ng, the suspects, who themselves are minors, allegedly committed the crime between January and March 15.

Recommended articles

When they were put before the court on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, prosecutors accused them of taking advantage of the victim’s mental health situation and abusing her.

They have been charged with conspiracy and unlawful sexual intercourse. The court remanded them into the custody of Abolongo Correctional Centre at Oyo, but only if they are rejected at the Juvenile Correctional facility at Ijokodo, Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Female car dealer marries brother-in-law and 2 other men, they share their story (video)

ADVERTISEMENT

Police prosecutor, Inspector Folake Ewe told the court that the suspects allegedly conspired to commit the offence, which violates Section 516 of the Criminal Code and Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

Sexual violence appears to be getting pervasive in places of formal learning and unsuspecting student, especially female ones become victims of such nefarious acts.

Last year, there were two separate gang-rape incidents that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

In both cases, male students conspired to prey on their fellow students and forcibly had sexual intercourse with them in turns.

Some suspects were arrested and they have been facing prosecution.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hospital’s cashier found dead in office 2 days after going to work, family suspects foul play

2 cleaners remanded for strangling Twumasiwaa hospital cashier to death

Police carrying dead body (file photo)

Man arrested as woman he inherited from her late husband dies during sex in a bush

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah and Pastor Elvis Agyemang

‘Alpha Hour is unnecessary stress’ – NEIP boss claims, laments it’s ‘killing’ women

Bancy Mukami

Woman who killed husband on his birthday says death sentence handed to her is too harsh