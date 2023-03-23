4 students remanded for gang-raping 16-year-old mentally-challenged schoolmate

When they were put before the court on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, prosecutors accused them of taking advantage of the victim’s mental health situation and abusing her.

They have been charged with conspiracy and unlawful sexual intercourse. The court remanded them into the custody of Abolongo Correctional Centre at Oyo, but only if they are rejected at the Juvenile Correctional facility at Ijokodo, Ibadan.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Folake Ewe told the court that the suspects allegedly conspired to commit the offence, which violates Section 516 of the Criminal Code and Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

Sexual violence appears to be getting pervasive in places of formal learning and unsuspecting student, especially female ones become victims of such nefarious acts.

Last year, there were two separate gang-rape incidents that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

In both cases, male students conspired to prey on their fellow students and forcibly had sexual intercourse with them in turns.