Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urges visits

In a video that has gone viral she is seen saying that the media's negative depiction of Africa is intended to discourage African Americans from reconnecting with their roots.

"They told us on the news and in the movies that Africans hated us Blacks, that they didn't want us coming here. They know we are stronger when numbered. They know that together we can build businesses, jobs, and communities among ourselves. Stop watching and come experience it for yourself," she said.

Her sentiments have sparked varied reactions on social media:

@Gnmea22_Ntyd questions the claim about the low cost of living in Ghana, suggesting that while it might be cheaper compared to living in the U.S., it might not be as affordable when earning and spending locally.

"Low cost of living? Maybe she is referring to leaving here back, but if living deaaa, let her start earning here and spending, then we can talk....let her listen to Grandma Gifty Afeni Daaazi's tape."

@gustavo✝️ @Tema_Traviss was skeptical about the woman's positive experience, suggesting that if she stayed in Ghana for three months, she might feel differently and consider moving back to the U.S.

"Until she extends her stay to 3 months, no one would need to tell her to move back to the US."

@DeLightBringer Kiko ☀️ @KSnetne also sarcastically comments that the only thing missing from the media's portrayal of Africa is a "happily ever after" narrative.

"Turns out the only thing missing from the news was a ‘happily ever after’ in Ghana. Guess they didn’t want us to find out we could swap overpriced rent for actual sunsets and community vibes!