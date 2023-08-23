Ambulance service staff rescue fresh baby girl dumped in Achimota forest (video)

Initially, they thought a nursing mother must have visited the forest and her baby was crying. However, the consistency of the cry made them curious and they decided to trace where it was emanating from.

Truly, when they got to the scene, they discovered the fresh-looking baby wrapped up in a polythene bag and dumped in the forest by an unknown person.

Out of fear, they returned to the community to inform the Ambulance service in Ayawaso North constituency, but their personnel were not coming swiftly. Fortunately, while still waiting, they saw a speeding ambulance conveying a patient in an emergency situation to a health facility. The personnel onboard were initially unwilling to delay the patient onboard the vehicle but eventually they did.

Jacob Kubi reported that the ambulance sped off with the rescued baby and the patient who was already onboard, and all efforts to trail the vehicle did not materialize because they could not match the speed of the ambulance.