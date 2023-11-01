Barber arrested after girlfriend dies during sex

The couple had checked into the guest house to have fun but it all turned tragic and fatal.

During their sexual session, the young woman grew tired and finally passed out. She abruptly stopped responding at this moment and sadly passed away. As soon as he realized how serious things were, the man set off the alarm, calling the staff of the guest home to investigate, reports say.

The unconscious body of the young lady was rushed to a nearby hospital where officials pronounced her dead.

The owner of the guest house reported the incident to the Police ‘A’ Division in Ilorin as required by law, and the middle-aged barber was arrested.

The occurrence was confirmed by SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the Police Public Relations Officer, who also emphasized that a thorough investigation was presently being conducted to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the young woman's unfortunate death.

Recently, a 23-year-old lady whose 59-year-old boyfriend died in her room during afternoon sex was arrested.

The young woman, identified as Beth Wanjiku was reportedly arrested and kept at the Kitengela Police Station in Kenya’s Kajiado County.

TUKO.co.ke reports that the deceased, Joshua Stephen Muirui, visited his lover on Wednesday, October 18, at her rental house along Balozi Road before his mysterious death.

Wanjiku told police that she had prepared a meal, which she jointly ate with Muirui before they mutually agreed to have sex.

“She prepared meat stew and ugali which they took for lunch. After eating, he requested that they proceed to the bedroom. At around 4 pm as they were making love, he fell unconscious,” a police report said, as quoted by TUKO.co.ke.