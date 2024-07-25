China says world's first '6G 'field test network underway

Pulse Ghana

The network serves as a platform for research institutions to conduct theoretical research and initial verification of candidate 6G technologies. The team noted that it can effectively lower the entry threshold for 6G research.

China aims to commercialise 6G technology by 2030, with standard-setting expected around 2025, according to Wang Zhiqin, head of China’s 6G promotion team and vice president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Wang noted that China began 6G technological experiments last year and has been researching 6G system architecture and technical solutions.

“In terms of 6G development, all nations are at the early stage of technological research and have not yet formed a unified standard in 6G network building and key technology,” Wang said.

He highlighted that 6G-related research has opened new application scenarios, including combining communication with sensitivity, artificial intelligence, and mass Internet of things based on integrated satellites and terrestrial mobile communication.