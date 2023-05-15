Breaking news:
Court jails nurse for drugging patients so they wouldn't disturb his sleep

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court also imposed a lifelong ban on working as a nurse for the convict who killed two patients.

The court ruled that he would almost certainly not be eligible for early release from prison [Guardian]
Due to the particular seriousness of the offences, the court on Monday ruled that he would almost certainly not be eligible for early release from prison after 15 years.

The court also imposed a lifelong ban on working as a nurse.

The young man admitted in court that he had injected patients with drugs in a recovery ward at a hospital in Munich in order to keep them sedated.

In his defence, the man said that he had always drunk a lot of alcohol before his shifts and would sleep it off at work.

Therefore, he sedated patients with excessive doses of drugs so they wouldn’t disturb him.

News Agency Of Nigeria
