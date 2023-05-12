Court orders divorce-seeking wife to return dowry to husband

But on Thursday, May 11, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, the judge who presided over the court ruled that she must pay ₦80,000 to her husband if she wanted to opt out of the marriage.

“I am tired of the union and I cannot be an obedient wife to him; I prayed court to grant me custody of our three-year-old daughter,” News Agency of Nigeria quotes Fatima as having told the court.

Meanwhile, the defendant maintained that he still loved his wife and is not in support of the divorce his wife was seeking.

Through his lawyer, L.R Ibrahim, he begged the court to not dissolve the marriage and asked for more time to address the issues raised by Fatima out of court.

The petitioner had also requested to be granted custody of their three-year-old child but the judge advised her to file a separate suit.

