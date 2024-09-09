Father of 4 allegedly kills wife and month-old baby in Ashaiman

The suspect, identified as Assibi Jacob Apandago, is a father of four, including the deceased.

Originally from Zebilla in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Apandago was married to Adisa, the woman whose life was tragically cut short.

Reports suggest that Apandago committed the crime and fled the scene hours before local residents discovered the horrifying aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community has been left reeling as details of the incident emerge.

According to a video posted on X by EDHUB, Apandago returned to his hometown of Zebilla following the crime.

Pulse Ghana

Overcome with remorse or distress, he reportedly attempted to take his own life but was rescued in time.

He is currently receiving medical care at the Zebilla District Hospital, where he is under close observation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. EDHUB has released a video depicting the aftermath of the crime, offering a troubling look at the tragic events.

The community remains in shock and mourning, underscoring the urgent need for support systems for families facing such devastating situations.