Flogged Wa lovers will "get married" compulsorily - Wa Naa declares

He spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa in reaction to the video of the lovers’ lashing and to explain why he initially denied his involvement, saying it was the youth who did it arbitrarily without his blessing.

In the said interview, the traditional ruler said that flogging was part of the regulations put in place to instill discipline in the youth.

He added that the public caning and shaming of the lovers was not the end of their punishment, and that they would also get married compulsorily to serve as a deterrent to the other youths in his area of control.

"Beside the flogging, parents of the boy and the girl will also agree to let the two get married and stay as a couple to serve as a deterrent to the youth to live upright lives," he said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Wa Naa went further to explain that aside from instilling discipline and morality in the youth, the punishment forms part of measures the traditional council and opinion leaders in the municipality put in place to save its image and make it attractive to investors.

"The measure will also let people who come to Wa enjoy their stay and outsiders who have relatives will not be worried about their safety," he said.

When his spokesperson spoke on Tuesday, May 31, the day the flogging video emerged online and sparked angry reactions, he condemned it, saying it would dent the reputation of the palace. He also vowed that perpetrators of the crime would be identified and brought to book.