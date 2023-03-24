The Nigerian man, Aminu Danmaliki and his newly wedded wife Sakina have been in the news in the past few days after they tied the knot.
Leave us to enjoy honeymoon – Man, 66 tells critics, says young-looking wife is 21 and not 11
Following claims that his wife was an 11-year-old girl, with many people lashing out at him for marrying a minor, a 66-year-old man has decided to set the records straight, saying the lady is 21 years old.
“My beloved wife is 21 years old. She made her own choice of me as her husband, and I love her too. I hope the blackmailers and doubting Thomases will see the reality in this picture and leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon,” Danmaliki took to his Facebook page to write in reaction to the allegations.
According to him, he and his newlywed had decided to ignore the false publications and the unwarranted attacks and just focus on enjoying their beautiful marriage but some people advised them to clear the air.
“My recent marriage with Sakina has generated a lot of tension and unfounded allegations that I married an underage girl.
“Some suggest she is 11 years old and that she was forced to marry me.
“We decided to keep mute but were advised to state the facts,” he stated.
The globally recognized marriageable age is 18 years and above, but underage marriages keep happening in certain parts of the world, especially in Africa.
