Leave us to enjoy honeymoon – Man, 66 tells critics, says young-looking wife is 21 and not 11

“My beloved wife is 21 years old. She made her own choice of me as her husband, and I love her too. I hope the blackmailers and doubting Thomases will see the reality in this picture and leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon,” Danmaliki took to his Facebook page to write in reaction to the allegations.

According to him, he and his newlywed had decided to ignore the false publications and the unwarranted attacks and just focus on enjoying their beautiful marriage but some people advised them to clear the air.

“My recent marriage with Sakina has generated a lot of tension and unfounded allegations that I married an underage girl.

“Some suggest she is 11 years old and that she was forced to marry me.

“We decided to keep mute but were advised to state the facts,” he stated.