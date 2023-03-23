ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian bride ‘faints’ as she sees Joe Mettle performing at her wedding reception (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Drama ensued at a recent wedding event where a Ghanaian bride who could not believe that none other than one of Ghana’s multiple-award-winning gospel musicians, Joe Mettle could grace her wedding reception to perform slumped to the ground.

It appears that the groom, knowing that she loves the gospel singer and his music, decided to spring a pleasant surprise on her big day, and it worked perfectly.

In a video that hit social media, the artiste and his team could be seen performing his ‘My Everything’ hit song while the groom led the bride from outside to the auditorium where the wedding reception was taking place.

The groom held the bride from behind and gradually led her into the auditorium, but as they approached, the gown-wearing bride became suspicious. All along, the groom who already knew what he had cooked is seen smiling behind her.

As soon as the bride spotted Joe Mettle, she unconsciously fell to the ground in disbelief with her eyes shut as though she had passed out.

But shortly after that, the groom lifted her to her feet and they both got onto the dance floor where they hugged each other and the bride held him tight to express her feeling of appreciation to him. They both danced their hearts out.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.
