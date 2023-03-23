Ghanaian bride ‘faints’ as she sees Joe Mettle performing at her wedding reception (video)

In a video that hit social media, the artiste and his team could be seen performing his ‘My Everything’ hit song while the groom led the bride from outside to the auditorium where the wedding reception was taking place.

The groom held the bride from behind and gradually led her into the auditorium, but as they approached, the gown-wearing bride became suspicious. All along, the groom who already knew what he had cooked is seen smiling behind her.

As soon as the bride spotted Joe Mettle, she unconsciously fell to the ground in disbelief with her eyes shut as though she had passed out.