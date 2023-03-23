NAM1 appears in court for the 33rd time but his trial hasn’t started yet

NAM1 was initially charged with some 13 counts but the charges were later amended to 61 filed on September 3, 2019. However, his plea in respect of the new charges has not yet been taken yet and it has been one adjournment after the other.

When he appeared before the court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah again on Thursday, March 23, the case was again adjourned to April 25, 2023.

According to starrfm.com.gh, the prosecution team represented by ASP Emmanuel Haliga who was holding Superintendent Sylvester Asare’s brief told the court that the prosecution is still awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s office.

A compilation by the news website's Murtala Inusah shows that the businessman who has been frequenting the court virtually begging to be prosecuted would be making his 34th appearance on the 25 of next month.