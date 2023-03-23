The case in which the businessman is supposed to be prosecuted for allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme that caused many Ghanaians to lose their investments made into his gold dealership firm has been in court and adjourned countless times for the past three years and eight months.
NAM1 appears in court for the 33rd time but his trial hasn’t started yet
Since the embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 was first arraigned on July 12, 2019, after his arrest, Thursday, March 23, 2023, reportedly marks the 33rd time he appeared before the Circuit Court in Accra, but his trial has not begun yet.
NAM1 was initially charged with some 13 counts but the charges were later amended to 61 filed on September 3, 2019. However, his plea in respect of the new charges has not yet been taken yet and it has been one adjournment after the other.
When he appeared before the court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah again on Thursday, March 23, the case was again adjourned to April 25, 2023.
According to starrfm.com.gh, the prosecution team represented by ASP Emmanuel Haliga who was holding Superintendent Sylvester Asare’s brief told the court that the prosecution is still awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s office.
A compilation by the news website's Murtala Inusah shows that the businessman who has been frequenting the court virtually begging to be prosecuted would be making his 34th appearance on the 25 of next month.
He made his 30th, 31st and 32nd appearances on November 9, and December 14, both in 2022 and January 2, 2023, respectively, the court correspondent reports.
