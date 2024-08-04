Ghanaian prophet pays off man's GH¢11,000 debt after emotional plea goes viral

Prophet Agyemang Prempeh, moved by the man's predicament, decided to step in and clear the debt. The pastor's compassionate gesture has been widely praised, with many hailing him as a beacon of kindness and a true example of Christian charity.

@Maxibrown2 replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 posted, "Great gesture. Next time don’t get into bad debt."

"Today, a man of God is in the news for a kind gesture, and I hope that all of the men of God slanderers appreciate him this time," @manuelphrimpz replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There’re still good people in the world. Me (May) we meet one," @THEBRAVOSPIRIT also replied.

In satire, others also jested:

"Elef who go put camera on me. 3ka me de no. Good job Prophet, Nyame nhyira," @OgPrinceee.

"This man I don’t trust him he will surely borrow from another bank p333 with that wicked smile 😀 on his face," @Prince_Osei_Ase posted.

The heartwarming story of Prophet Agyemang Prempeh’s generosity has not only brought relief to Mr Mensah but also sparked a broader conversation about the importance of community support and compassion. Many hope that this act of kindness will inspire others to extend a helping hand to those in need, reinforcing the values of empathy and solidarity within society. As the story continues to resonate with people, it serves as a reminder that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on someone’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana