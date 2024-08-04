Ghanaian prophet pays off man's GH¢11,000 debt after emotional plea goes viral

The video, which quickly went viral, struck a chord with many netizens who empathised with Mr Mensah's plight. The footage showed him visibly distressed, shedding copious tears as he recounted his struggles. The outpouring of sympathy from the public was swift, with many expressing their concern and offering words of encouragement.
Prophet Agyemang Prempeh, the general overseer of the Ultimate Charismatic Centre, has paid off a GH¢11,000 debt for a Ghanaian man identified as Mr Mensah. This act of generosity came after a video surfaced online showing Mensah in tears, explaining how loan sharks were pressuring him to repay the loan he had defaulted on.
Prophet Agyemang Prempeh, moved by the man's predicament, decided to step in and clear the debt. The pastor's compassionate gesture has been widely praised, with many hailing him as a beacon of kindness and a true example of Christian charity.
@Maxibrown2 replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 posted, "Great gesture. Next time don’t get into bad debt."
"Today, a man of God is in the news for a kind gesture, and I hope that all of the men of God slanderers appreciate him this time," @manuelphrimpz replied.
"There’re still good people in the world. Me (May) we meet one," @THEBRAVOSPIRIT also replied.
In satire, others also jested:
"Elef who go put camera on me. 3ka me de no. Good job Prophet, Nyame nhyira," @OgPrinceee.
"This man I don’t trust him he will surely borrow from another bank p333 with that wicked smile 😀 on his face," @Prince_Osei_Ase posted.
The heartwarming story of Prophet Agyemang Prempeh’s generosity has not only brought relief to Mr Mensah but also sparked a broader conversation about the importance of community support and compassion. Many hope that this act of kindness will inspire others to extend a helping hand to those in need, reinforcing the values of empathy and solidarity within society. As the story continues to resonate with people, it serves as a reminder that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on someone’s life.