Ghanaians in Canada offer huge support for homeless pregnant woman

The community’s efforts have culminated in securing a two-bedroom apartment for the woman, which will provide her with a comfortable home after the birth of her child.

This generous act of kindness will also allow her to remain in Canada, rather than returning to Ghana under her difficult circumstances.

The story has garnered significant attention and praise on social media, with many applauding the Ghanaian community’s compassion and unity.

In a video shared on X by @eddie-wrt, Maame Pokuah, a Ghanaian resident of Toronto who shared the woman’s ordeal after which she got help, extended her heartfelt gratitude to the community, and also made a call for further assistance in cash to assist the woman after her delivery.

As previously reported by Pulse Ghana, Ghanaian woman, who travelled to Canada to pursue her studies, is in her eighth month of pregnancy and living on the streets of Toronto.

She pleaded for help from fellow Ghanaians as she faced homelessness and the extreme challenges of her situation.

