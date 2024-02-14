According to the resident of Ejisu Apromase in the Ashanti Region, she now lives in fear for her life and has not been able to work since her pictures went viral online. She denies ever being enlisted into the Armed Forces, bemoaning how her worried family and friends keep calling her regarding the falsehood perpetrated against her by an unknown individual.
Hair stylist fears for her life after false Ghana Armed Forces recruitment claims
Lydia Wiafe, a hair stylist, has lamented being traumatized following viral images of her on social media with claims that she had been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces despite her advanced age.
Recommended articles
"I am living in fear because the military could come after me. This is a clear case of falsehood against my person," she told CitiNews in an interview, calling for an investigation by the Ghana Armed Forces to identify the individual behind the leakage of her photos for mischievous activities.
Although she has not lodged an official report with the police, she is relying on the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the matter because it concerns its integrity as well.
Some residents of Ejisu Apromase who spoke to CitiNews corroborated Lydia’s denial of the recruitment claim, stating that she has been diligently plying her trade as a hair stylist to support herself and her dependents. They emphasized that she had no means of getting enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces.
A few days ago, pictures of the now-worried woman were circulated on various social media platforms, showing her clad in military uniforms. She was said to be a 62-year-old member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who mysteriously got recruited into the Armed Forces.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh