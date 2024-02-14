Hair stylist fears for her life after false Ghana Armed Forces recruitment claims

"I am living in fear because the military could come after me. This is a clear case of falsehood against my person," she told CitiNews in an interview, calling for an investigation by the Ghana Armed Forces to identify the individual behind the leakage of her photos for mischievous activities.

Although she has not lodged an official report with the police, she is relying on the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the matter because it concerns its integrity as well.

Some residents of Ejisu Apromase who spoke to CitiNews corroborated Lydia’s denial of the recruitment claim, stating that she has been diligently plying her trade as a hair stylist to support herself and her dependents. They emphasized that she had no means of getting enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces.

ADVERTISEMENT