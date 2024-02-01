I can't be with a man who's unwilling to marry 4 wives - 'Considerate' lady says

In her statement, Tinuke emphasized that she was not selfish and was willing to be considerate, and open to sharing her prospective husband with three more co-wives. The assertion that "men are more than men" challenged traditional views on monogamous relationships, leading to a spectrum of reactions from social media users.

Comments flooded the video's comment section, reflecting a wide range of opinions. User omatana_cares expressed that "Polygamy is not for poor men who know this and know peace." On the other hand, user imamghazaliy001 highlighted, "The essence of polygamy is not for men to marry many wives but for every woman to have a husband."

One user, aadila1014, cautioned Tinuke Vibes about potential repercussions, commenting, "Five years from now, this video will surface again and haunt you. I pray when the time comes, make that man treat you equally so you won’t come back here to call him out." Meanwhile, user Negraitta advocated for respecting diverse mindsets, stating, "Respectfully, we girls don’t have to change our mindset. You should continue your practices amongst yourselves. ❤️❤️ more power to you. May God never mix the man you want with mine, and may the man you want wish be far from me."

