Microfinance company staff pushes debtor’s wife to death over loan

Andreas Kamasah

A staff of ZEFA Microfinance Bank in Nigeria pushed to death the wife of a man who was indebted to the company as she tried to prevent them from taking away her husband’s belongings.

Arrested bank staff

Pulse.ng reports that the tragic incident happened at Abule Ijoko Lemode area of the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The deceased is identified as 50-year-old Vivian Omo who was at home when the staff of the bank arrived, and she told them that her husband was not around.

According to the news website, the bank staff started parking her husband’s belongings to carry away. As she tried to stop them, one of the bank staff pushed her hard and she fell and became unconscious.

Police in the Ogun State have arrested the said bank staff, identified as Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko in connection with the death of Omo.

Her unfortunate death has gotten to the attention of the Ogun Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji who has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

In an earlier report, a Nigerian ex-boxer reportedly beat his wife into a coma following an argument over a Television remote.

Moses Olapade and his wife, identified as Tinuke disagreed on which TV channel to tune to on the day of the incident.

The incident occurred at the couple’s residence located at Oke-Aro Community in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

It is reported that the cry of the helpless children of the couple attracted neighbours to the scene and they rushed the unconscious Tinuke to a nearby hospital, where she was resuscitated.

