Microfinance company staff pushes debtor’s wife to death over loan

The deceased is identified as 50-year-old Vivian Omo who was at home when the staff of the bank arrived, and she told them that her husband was not around.

According to the news website, the bank staff started parking her husband’s belongings to carry away. As she tried to stop them, one of the bank staff pushed her hard and she fell and became unconscious.

Police in the Ogun State have arrested the said bank staff, identified as Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi and Femi Oloko in connection with the death of Omo.

Her unfortunate death has gotten to the attention of the Ogun Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji who has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

