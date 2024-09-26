Mortuary workers’ strike hits Ghana; no corpse preservation or burial services

Richard Kofi Jordan, the General Secretary of MOWAG, told Citi News that the workers will not return to work until all their demands are met.

“We are going to strike, and as I speak to you, members have started putting red bands around their gates. Nothing has come to our attention that will change our plans. It is not about coming to have a discussion anymore. We have had a series of discussions on these particular matters before our employer,” Jordan said.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that the strike is a result of the government’s failure to act on their previous discussions, noting, “This is about implementation. We are only asking for things that will not even have any impact on the economy. We don’t see anything concrete changing our minds apart from the full implementation of our demands."

Jordan also made it clear that the strike will continue indefinitely, adding, “Our strike is supposed to be definite, and we do not have a timeline for when we will stop unless we see results.”

The strike is expected to have significant implications for families across the country, as access to vital mortuary services is halted until further notice.