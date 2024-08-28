ADVERTISEMENT
Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the defendant who was represented by Timothy Oyeniran was brought to court using a walking aid.

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness [Daily Nigerian]
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, ordered Akanmu’s release on administrative bail due to sickness and the fact that the correctional facility did not have amenities for sick inmates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility officer, who simply gave his name as Folabi, told Ogunkanmi that the facility did not have amenities to care for Akanmu.

The defendant is currently nursing an ailing new inmate.

She ordered the defendant to return to the court on Monday for a “Magistrate interview” and adjourned the matter till Oct. 21 for mention.

He was carried in and out of court since he could not climb the staircase.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Insp. Gbemisola Adedeji had told the court that the defendant had sometime in June allegedly defiled a four-year-old female minor (name withheld) in his neighbourhood.

Adedeji said the offence was committed at Araromi area, Eyin Grammar in Ibadan.

She said the offence contravened Section 34 of the Oyo State Child’s Rights Law 2006.

