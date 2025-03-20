'Castro is not my son’s father, stop the speculation!' - Mzbel slams

Ghanaian music icon Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, better known as Mzbel, has broken her silence on swirling rumours regarding the paternity of her son, Aaron Adepa Amoah. Whispers of scandal first surfaced earlier this year, alleging that the late musician Castro—who vanished without a trace in 2014—was the father of her child. However, Mzbel has vehemently dismissed these claims.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Max TV, the 16 Years hitmaker set the record straight, asserting that she had not seen Castro since 2013, when they, alongside other Ghanaian artists, came together to record a tribute for the late Ronnie Coaches—a revered member of Buk Bak who tragically succumbed to a heart attack.

"The last time I saw Castro was when Ronnie Coaches died, and we got together to record a tribute song. I never saw him again. I gave birth to Adepa six years after my friendship with Castro and other colleagues ended. Castro was alive when Adepa was born," she declared, her voice carrying the weight of both frustration and finality.

Mzbel expressed deep bewilderment at the public’s relentless speculation, questioning why strangers on social media were so insistent on tying her son’s paternity to Castro.

"Why is it by force that they want to know the father of my child? All the people I know who put their relationships out on social media, it never went well for them," she remarked, her words laced with both wisdom and exasperation.

The veteran musician made it abundantly clear that her relationship with her son’s biological father remains a private matter—one that is neither the public’s concern nor up for debate. She further revealed that Aaron Adepa Amoah, affectionately known as Komfo Black, has a strong bond with his father, though she has no intention of ever revealing his identity to the world.