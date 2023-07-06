Oral sex, sex toys, anal sex unnatural and illegal; report your partner to police – Ursula

Aside from anal and oral sex, she added the use of sex toys is also illegal and unnatural as far as existing laws in Ghana are concerned.

At the second reading of the bill in Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the House unanimously adopted the report on the bill.

When members of parliament had the opportunity to speak on the bill, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Dan Botwe described the activities of lesbians, gays, bi-sexuals, and transgender (LGBT) humans as madness.