ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Oral sex, sex toys, anal sex unnatural and illegal; report your partner to police – Ursula

Andreas Kamasah

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged women to report their partners to the police for arrest and prosecution if they are subjected to oral and anal sex, describing the acts as unnatural and illegal in Ghana.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The lawmaker who doubles as the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation made the call on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, while speaking concerning the second reading of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill which the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee presented to the house.

Recommended articles

Aside from anal and oral sex, she added the use of sex toys is also illegal and unnatural as far as existing laws in Ghana are concerned.

At the second reading of the bill in Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the House unanimously adopted the report on the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

When members of parliament had the opportunity to speak on the bill, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Dan Botwe described the activities of lesbians, gays, bi-sexuals, and transgender (LGBT) humans as madness.

Speaker of the legislative house, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin who has been consistent in declaring support for the bill, vowing to ensure its passage into law, asked if any MP had a contrary view to the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, but not even a single lawmaker dissented.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College

3 nursing students suspended for one year over leaked sex tape

How KNUST students saved suicidal colleague from jumping off an 8-storey building

How KNUST students saved suicidal colleague from jumping off 8-storey building [Video]

Alpha Hour

Pastor Agyemang’s Alpha Hour now broadcast by 27 radio, TV stations across Ghana

Lady pursuing Guinness World Record for longest massage collapses in 53rd hours

Lady pursuing Guinness World Record for longest massage collapses in 53rd hour (video)