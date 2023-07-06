The lawmaker who doubles as the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation made the call on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, while speaking concerning the second reading of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill which the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee presented to the house.
Oral sex, sex toys, anal sex unnatural and illegal; report your partner to police – Ursula
The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged women to report their partners to the police for arrest and prosecution if they are subjected to oral and anal sex, describing the acts as unnatural and illegal in Ghana.
Recommended articles
Aside from anal and oral sex, she added the use of sex toys is also illegal and unnatural as far as existing laws in Ghana are concerned.
At the second reading of the bill in Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the House unanimously adopted the report on the bill.
When members of parliament had the opportunity to speak on the bill, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Dan Botwe described the activities of lesbians, gays, bi-sexuals, and transgender (LGBT) humans as madness.
Speaker of the legislative house, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin who has been consistent in declaring support for the bill, vowing to ensure its passage into law, asked if any MP had a contrary view to the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, but not even a single lawmaker dissented.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh