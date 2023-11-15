Persons with disability sleep at Roads Ministry to demand jobs 2 years after road toll ban

In November 2021, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways announced a ban on road toll collection, a decision which was later emphasized by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2022 budget presentation.

Persons with disability who had been working as toll collectors lost their jobs, and despite a promise to reassign them, some of them remain unemployed to date.

They are asking the government to pay them their arrears to enable them to start new businesses for themselves if it would not reinstate them to continue the toll collection job.

Evelyn Gadri and Mohammed Rahmat Rashad told JoyNews that they would rather die at the Road Ministry than spend their days doing nothing at home. They have resolved to sleep in the open amid mosquito bites and bad weather all in a bid to get their job back.

They alleged that some of their colleagues who are political loyalists of the government have been reassigned while the rest have remained jobless for the past two years.