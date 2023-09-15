Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Reports say Allister left the crime scene with the deceased's car and several other belongings, including her phone, which he used to send messages to friends and close associates of the deceased while pretending to be her.

Sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah revealed the fatal incident on September 14, 2023.

“The family of Reverend Osei Kofi is in deep sorrow now because the wife of his London-based son has been killed. The man wanted his wife to have the freedom to undertake her business activities so recruited a house help through an agency.

“The name of the house help was John Allister and he was paying him through the agency. On Friday, she was having a conversation with her friend when the said friend heard her scream that she has been stabbed. The phone went dead and her number went off so the following day the friend sent a police team to the house in Kumasi.

“Upon getting to the house, they realized that the dog in the house had been released and the body of the lady was lying in the garage. The car in the garage had been driven away by the house help,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah disclosed.

Meanwhile, Peace FM's Ashanti regional correspondent, Samson Kwame Nyamekye reported the arrest during the Evening News broadcast on September 14, 2023.

“The police really struggled before they were able to go to the house and retrieve the deceased, but I can confirm to Peace News that there is good news that John Allister has been arrested by the police this afternoon, and he is in police custody, assisting in investigations,” Nyamekye reported.

John Allister is seen in a social media video being questioned by an anonymous person about the whereabouts of the stolen goods.

