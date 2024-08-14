ADVERTISEMENT
Police initiate investigation into assault on female student by group of young men

Pulse Staff

The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into a disturbing video showing a young female being booed and physically assaulted by a charged crowd, predominantly male students. The video, which has been circulating on social media, has sparked public outrage, with many calling for the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of those involved.

“If these boys are eventually caught and locked up, I don't want to hear any of you begging on their behalf,” Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson wrote in response to the trending video.

Thankfully, the footage has caught the attention of the Ghana Police Service. In a statement, the law enforcement agency announced that it “has commenced an investigation into a viral video in which a group of young men were seen harassing a female student.”

The statement further assured the public that the “perpetrators will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.”

It remains unclear what offence the victim was suspected of committing to warrant the mob injustice meted out to her.

All eyes are on the Ghana Police Service as Ghanaians await the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has voiced his deep concern about the future leadership of the police service after his tenure. His primary worry centres on whether his successor will possess the competence to uphold and enhance the achievements made during his time in office.

Speaking at an event organised by the Methodist Church, Dampare emphasised the importance of having a successor who is not only capable but also better than him, to prevent the erosion of the progress made by his team. He shared, "My greatest fear in both life and my profession is stepping down from my current position and not having someone more capable to continue the work."

Dampare further explained his concern, stating, "I often pray that if our efforts as a team cannot lead to the appointment of someone better than us to sustain and build upon our achievements, then what is the point? If someone less capable takes over, they could undo all our hard work. We don’t want to be used as a benchmark to criticise those who follow. Instead, we hope the next leaders will build on what we’ve accomplished, for the benefit of everyone and to the glory of God."

He urged the public to pray for the police service, hoping that future leaders will not only maintain but also improve upon the foundation laid by his administration.

