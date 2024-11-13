Prison Officer arrests driver's mate for wearing service uniform in trotro (video)

The bus conductor explained that the uniform belonged to his late father, who had served in the Prison Service. However, his explanation couldn't save him from the determined prison officer.

This incident arises amid heightened scrutiny by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regarding the unauthorised use of military and service uniforms. In a statement issued on Monday, October 14, and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Eric Aggrey Quarshie, GAF warned the public about the increasing misuse of military-style attire and equipment by civilians, noting its presence at public demonstrations and in illegal activities such as illegal mining.

GAF highlighted that the unauthorised use of military-style uniforms could lead to impersonation and pose risks to public safety. “These actions risk creating the false impression that these individuals are part of the Ghana Armed Forces, thereby tarnishing the reputation of the Armed Forces,” the statement read.

The statement cited the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967, which explicitly prohibits civilians from wearing military uniforms or equipment. According to GAF, individuals impersonating military personnel could exploit this appearance to engage in criminal activities, further endangering public safety. The Armed Forces warned that they would arrest violators and impose strict penalties to deter this growing trend.