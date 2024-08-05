Retract your statement or face my wrath - Adom Kyei-Duah warns Christian Council

He specifically addressed pastors in the Christian Council of Ghana, urging them to comply with his directive to avoid his wrath.

“I challenge any pastor who has spoken against me to reverse their statement against me to their congregants within 40 days. They should use the same mouth they used to insult me to tell them. All pastors of the Christian Council should inform their church members about this,” he stated while addressing his congregants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement follows a press release from the Christian Council of Ghana titled “Beware of false teachers and messiahs,” which condemned Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah for suggesting that his face should replace the widely recognised image of Jesus.

The Christian Council of Ghana stated, “Firstly, we wish to state unequivocally that Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah is not and cannot be the Jesus that Christians seek in Ghana or the world at large.”

The council emphasised that the widely recognised picture believed to be of Jesus Christ is not, but a mere representation and that worshipping it would be committing idolatry.

“We wish to use this opportunity to explicate that the face of Jesus, the Son of God, is not on any frame in the world. The popular 'Jesus picture' in the world is a portrait that serves as some physical representation used in homes, churches, and even offices. On some of the portraits, there are Bible quotations that remind the believer of the presence of God in our lives. However, such portraits are not to be worshipped, as the picture is not Jesus. Worshipping any 'Jesus picture' correlates with idol worship and should never be practised by anyone.”

The council further admonished Christians to make the Bible their standard of living and study it to know the ways of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana