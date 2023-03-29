ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Robbers storm cemetery, scatter concrete, exhume albino’s corpse

Andreas Kamasah

Police in Mozambique have launched an investigation into the stealing of body parts of a deceased national with albinism who was buried not long ago.

Stock photo: Grave
Stock photo: Grave

According to the BBC, the bizarre incident occurred in the Moatize district, in Tete province, which is the western part of the eastern African country.

Recommended articles

The robbers reportedly dug through concrete that was used to strengthen the grave before making away with parts of the corpse.

It is reported that the 50-year-old deceased was recently buried in a village that borders Malawi and his relatives used concrete to reinforce the grave to guard against possible theft of the corpse, but that was counterproductive.

The development has sparked reactions, with campaigners for albino rights calling for a swift investigation by the Mozambican police to bring the perpetrators to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Attempted suicide not a crime in Ghana again; parliament amends law, makes it mental health issue

“The cemetery is isolated. To get there it is a long distance, to go alone you have to think twice, otherwise, maybe a team [was involved],” the BBC quotes Remane Madane, an albino rights activist as saying.

In several African countries including Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania, people with albinism, who lack pigment in their skin and appear pale are hunted like game and killed for ritual purposes.

Some people in those African countries believe that the use of body parts of albinos for witchcraft engenders the potency of their black magic. There is also another weird belief that the possession and use of body parts of persons living with albinism for rituals make businesses boom, for which reason albinos can’t feel free to walk about, especially in isolated areas.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Accra court jails Ghanaian footballer 12 years for defiling 13-year-old girl 3 times

Widow seduces husband's killer, makes him fall in love, hands him over to police

Widow seduces husband's killer, makes him fall in love, hands him over to police

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje

‘I’ve finished my earthly ministry’ – 40-year-old pastor says it’s time to die

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife