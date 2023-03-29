Robbers storm cemetery, scatter concrete, exhume albino’s corpse

The robbers reportedly dug through concrete that was used to strengthen the grave before making away with parts of the corpse.

It is reported that the 50-year-old deceased was recently buried in a village that borders Malawi and his relatives used concrete to reinforce the grave to guard against possible theft of the corpse, but that was counterproductive.

The development has sparked reactions, with campaigners for albino rights calling for a swift investigation by the Mozambican police to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The cemetery is isolated. To get there it is a long distance, to go alone you have to think twice, otherwise, maybe a team [was involved],” the BBC quotes Remane Madane, an albino rights activist as saying.

In several African countries including Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania, people with albinism, who lack pigment in their skin and appear pale are hunted like game and killed for ritual purposes.