Senior military officer shot dead behind the wheel of his car at Kasoa

According to reports, the officer was found shot dead behind the wheel of his vehicle, sparking shock and distress among bystanders at the scene. A circulating video captures the grim aftermath of the incident, with onlookers expressing horror at the brutality of the act.

The exact details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with authorities yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. However, speculation mounts that the fatal attack may be connected to an ongoing dispute over land in the area.

This tragic event comes just a few days after another disturbing revelation by 35-year-old Richard Tetteh confessed to the gruesome murders of three women, shedding light on a chilling scheme orchestrated by a restaurant operator.

Tetteh, speaking in a trending video surrounded by interrogating officers, confessed to carrying out the murders at the behest of a restaurant operator in the Krobo area of the Eastern Region. His confession included disturbing details of extracting bodily fluids from the victims' mouths and private parts, allegedly at the request of the unidentified operator.

The murders, which occurred in Otorkporlu in February and in Nuaso Odjam Aklomuase and Sekesua in April, have sent shockwaves through the nation. Tetteh claimed he received payment of GHC500 for each victim, underscoring the sinister nature of the arrangement.