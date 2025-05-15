Ghana is on the verge of a catastrophe

Ghana faces an existential threat from activities of environmental terrorists, but we are hesitating to declare a state of emergency.

Duty bearers are often reluctant to enforce laws and regulations leading to Ghana on the verge of becoming a failed state.

The menace of illegal, destructive mining has resulted in children falling into open pits and dying, poisoning of our water bodies, destruction of our forests, contamination of our food, a rise in kidney disease, maternal deaths, deformed babies, destruction of farms and cocoa and rubber plantations, loss of livelihood of peasant farmers and fishermen, destruction of roads and bridges, and food security concerns.

In addition to an ecological disaster, there are national security concerns.

We face an existential threat, but hesitate to declare a state of emergency. For the record, a state of emergency does not mean unprovoked shoot to kill.

It should be of grave concern that our water bodies are being poisoned. Even in war time, poisoning water bodies is a war crime.

Let's remember that the fact that water is clear does not mean it is safe. Mercury and cyanide are colourless, and Ghana Water does not remove toxins.

The house is burning, the environmental terrorists have declared war on Ghana, and we must respond appropriately. We all have to ensure that the President, who is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, takes the right decisions and when he does so, we must get behind him.

In addition to illegal mining, sandwinning is also causing devastation. There is also the destruction of our wetlands, including the Kpeshie Lagoon. This must be stopped. La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), the Municipal Security Council and La Traditional Council must take robust and decisive action to stop encroachment of the Kpeshie Lagoon.

In its Manifesto, Eco-Conscious Citizens stated that no utilities should be supplied to wetlands, since it is illegal to build on wetlands. Investigations should be instituted regarding illegal structures on wetlands with electricity and water, and officers who caused services to be supplied sanctioned.

Duty bearers must enforce laws. Even when it comes to low-hanging fruit like noise pollution, which damages our health, duty bearers fail to act. For example residents of the Ahodwo-Osabene community of Koforidua have been tormented by noise pollution from White House event centre since 2024. Complaints have been made to the authorities, but the noise pollution continues. This is unacceptable.

Unfortunately, we appear to be allergic to enforcement. Duty bearers must do their job and enforce our laws and regulations or be held accountable.

Ghana is on the brink of a catastrophe of our own making. The window of opportunity to act decisively is closing.