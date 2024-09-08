Tragic Sunday in Niger as petrol tanker explosion kills 48 people, 50 cattle burnt

Alhaji Abdullahi- Baba-Arah, Director-General, Niger Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

He said the agency received a report of a deadly tanker explosion that occurred on Sunday at about 12:30 am along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai highway.

According to him, the scene of the disaster is two kilometres away from the Dendo community in Agaie Local government Area.

He said the incident occurred when a petrol tanker loaded with petrol (PMS) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State en route to Lagos.

Baba-Arah said two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van, were involved in the multiple incidents.

He disclosed that over 30 people have been confirmed dead, with over 50 cattle burnt alive.

The director-general said the agency’s ‘Rapid Respond Team (RRT) and other ‘Local Emergency Management Committees (LGEMCs)’ were still at the scene of the incident.