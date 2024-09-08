ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Tragic Sunday in Niger as petrol tanker explosion kills 48 people, 50 cattle burnt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The scene of the disaster is two kilometres away from the Dendo community in Agaie Local government Area.

An image shows the devastation from a petrol tanker explosion.
An image shows the devastation from a petrol tanker explosion.

Recommended articles

Alhaji Abdullahi- Baba-Arah, Director-General, Niger Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

He said the agency received a report of a deadly tanker explosion that occurred on Sunday at about 12:30 am along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai highway.

According to him, the scene of the disaster is two kilometres away from the Dendo community in Agaie Local government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the incident occurred when a petrol tanker loaded with petrol (PMS) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State en route to Lagos.

Baba-Arah said two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van, were involved in the multiple incidents.

He disclosed that over 30 people have been confirmed dead, with over 50 cattle burnt alive.

The director-general said the agency’s ‘Rapid Respond Team (RRT) and other ‘Local Emergency Management Committees (LGEMCs)’ were still at the scene of the incident.

He said that they were conducting search and rescue operations as more corpses were still trapped inside the ill-fated trucks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Any Ghanaians earning less than GHS15k must relocate abroad - Canada-Based man

Any Ghanaian earning less than GHS15k must relocate abroad - Canada-Based man

Ghanaian lady travels to Canada for studies, now carries 8-month pregnancy, seeks help

Ghanaians in Canada offer huge support for homeless pregnant woman

Native doctor [Anyservice.ng]

19-year-old native doctor kills client during failed 'anti-bullet' charm test

Kim Jong Un executes 30 North Korean officials over negligence in floods that killed 4,000

Kim Jong Un executes 30 North Korean officials after floods killed many people